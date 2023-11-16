Texas A&M was able to secure a dominant 51-10 win against Mississippi State last Saturday. On Sunday, however, the school made the decision to fire coach Jimbo Fisher following an underwhelming tenure.

Prior to his firing, Fisher gave what ended up being his final speech to the team in which he praised his the Aggies' performance.

"You put them away. You didn't give them hope to get back in the game," Fisher said in the speech, which appeared on The Pulse. "It was a great team effort, a great job."

Fisher also praised his team for excelling in all three phases of the game. The Aggies defense ended up forcing four turnovers, while quarterback Jaylen Henderson threw for two touchdowns and rushed for a pair on the ground in his first career start.

The win, which made Texas A&M bowl eligible, wasn't enough to save Fisher's job. The sixth-year coach was 45-25 during his time in College Station, Texas, and will be owed nearly $77 million in buyout money over the next eight years.

Texas A&M regents reached a decision on Nov. 9 -- two days before the team's win over Mississippi State -- to dismiss Fisher, according to TexAgs. It's unclear if Fisher knew the fate that awaited him following the game. Fisher's speech was followed by clips of people breaking down the firing before showing a clip from Texas A&M athletic director Ross Bjork's press conference announcing the news.

"The assessment that I delivered was that we are not reaching our full potential," Bjork said. "We are not in the championship conversation, and something was not quite right about our direction and the plan."