Who's Playing

Missouri State Bears @ Kansas Jayhawks

Current Records: Missouri State 0-0, Kansas 0-0

How To Watch

When: Friday, September 1, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Friday, September 1, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Kivisto Field at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium -- Lawrence, Kansas

Kivisto Field at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium -- Lawrence, Kansas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Missouri State Bears will hit the road to start their 2023 campaign against the Kansas Jayhawks. Kickoff is scheduled at 8:00 p.m. ET on September 1st at Kivisto Field at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.

Looking back to last season, Kansas finished a solid 6-6 in the regular season last year, but they're hoping to make up for the 55-53 loss they were dealt in the Liberty Bowl. On the other hand, Missouri State didn't have their best season, finishing 5-6.