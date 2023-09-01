Who's Playing
Missouri State Bears @ Kansas Jayhawks
Current Records: Missouri State 0-0, Kansas 0-0
How To Watch
- When: Friday, September 1, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Kivisto Field at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium -- Lawrence, Kansas
- TV: ESPN+
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
What to Know
The Missouri State Bears will hit the road to start their 2023 campaign against the Kansas Jayhawks. Kickoff is scheduled at 8:00 p.m. ET on September 1st at Kivisto Field at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.
Looking back to last season, Kansas finished a solid 6-6 in the regular season last year, but they're hoping to make up for the 55-53 loss they were dealt in the Liberty Bowl. On the other hand, Missouri State didn't have their best season, finishing 5-6.