Who's Playing

Texas Tech Red Raiders @ No. 21 Kansas Jayhawks

Current Records: Texas Tech 4-5, Kansas 7-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET

Where: Kivisto Field at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium -- Lawrence, Kansas

TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Texas Tech is 7-1 against Kansas since October of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a Big 12 battle at 12:00 p.m. ET at Kivisto Field at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Thursday, Texas Tech beat TCU 35-28.

Tahj Brooks and Behren Morton were among the main playmakers for Texas Tech as the former rushed for 146 yards and a touchdown and the latter threw for 282 yards and two touchdowns while completing 77.8% of his passes.

Meanwhile, Kansas earned a 28-21 win over Iowa State on Saturday. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Kansas.

Kansas' win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Jason Bean, who threw for 287 yards and a touchdown while picking up 12.5 yards per attempt. The team also got some help courtesy of Lawrence Arnold, who picked up 112 receiving yards and a touchdown.

Texas Tech's victory bumped their record up to 4-5. As for Kansas, their win bumped their record up to 7-2.

The pair pleased both fans and bettors in their last matches by winning and covering the spread. Looking forward, Kansas is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 3.5 points. This will be Texas Tech's first time playing as the underdogs on the road this season.

Saturday's game might be decided on the ground as these two are both standouts in the run game. The Red Raiders have been excellent on the ground this season, having averaged 172.7 rushing yards per game. However, it's not like the Jayhawks struggle in that department as they've been even better at 198.1 per game. It's looking like Saturday's match might have some serious battles in the trenches. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other college football content.

Odds

Kansas is a 3.5-point favorite against Texas Tech, according to the latest college football odds.

The over/under is set at 61 points.

Series History

Texas Tech has won 7 out of their last 8 games against Kansas.