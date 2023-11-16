Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels emphatically shot down rumors of a transfer confirming a return to the Jayhawks program for the 2024 season in a video posted to social media Thursday. Daniels has been the subject of transfer rumors for much of the season after earning Big 12 Preseason Offensive Player of the Year honors leading into 2023.

"I'ma be blunt: This season didn't go as planned," Daniels said. "But life comes at your fast, and sometimes, that means your story is out of your control. I guess that means I have unfinished business. My dreams haven't changed. My goals are still there and my vision of my future is clear. So you want something to talk about? I'm not done yet. And I'm not going anywhere. Rock Chalk."

Daniels has missed the vast majority of the year with a back injury, only playing in three games. He has not appeared since a 38-27 win over BYU on Sept. 23. He was seen as potentially the top quarterback on the board if he were to enter the portal.

One of the top rumors surrounded USC, which haas been open to the idea of using the transfer portal to shore up its quarterback room should reigning Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams leave for the NFL. Daniels is originally from Southern California.

The decision is also a significant win for Kansas coach Lance Leipold, who is expected to be among the hottest names on the coaching carousel. Leipold signed a significant contract extension that will pay him more than $40 million through 2029. Another school would also have to pay a buyout of $12.5 million to lure Leipold away from Kansas before April 30, 2024.

Daniels has been one of the faces of Kansas' resurgence under Leipold. After a 2-19 record in Daniels' first two seasons, the Jayhawks have gone 13-10 and reached the AP Top 25 in consecutive years. Daniels led the program to its first bowl game since 2008.

In 25 games with the school, Daniels has completed 63.6% of his passes for 4,297 yards passing, 602 yards rushing and 44 total touchdowns.