Kansas running back Daniel Hishaw put together one of the plays of the season so far on Saturday, teaming up with quarterback Jalon Daniels for a 73-yard catch-and-run in the showdown on the gridiron between the undefeated traditional basketball powers. The touchdown gave Kansas a 14-7 lead in the first half of the highly anticipated matchup against Duke.

Facing second-and-7, Daniels dropped back to pass and found Hishaw for a swing pass out of the backfield. The redshirt sophomore ran past midfield nearly untouched but was met by Duke defender Chandler Rivers. Instead of going down, Hishaw swung Rivers around, made a cut and exploded the remaining 40 yards down the field for a wild touchdown.

The touchdown was technically the second passing score of the game for Daniels, who had 138 yards passing and 57 yards rushing halfway through the second quarter. Hishaw had the 73-yard catch and 42 yards rushing to lead the Jayhawks in all-purpose yardage.

Halfway through the second quarter, Jayhawks held a 14-10 lead over the Blue Devils in Lawrence, Kansas. The game ranks as one of the most high-profile KU games in recent program memory, featuring a rare sellout at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. The Jayhawks are trying to move to 4-0 for the first time since 2009 when Kansas beat, ironically, Duke in Week 3.