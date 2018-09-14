Watch Kansas St. vs. UT-San Antonio: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Kansas State Wildcats (home) vs. UTSA Roadrunners (away)

Current records: Kansas St. 1-1; UT-San Antonio 0-2

What to Know

Considering their sizeable disadvantage in the spread, UT-San Antonio will have a real challenge on their hands on Saturday. They will challenge Kansas St. on the road at 4:00 p.m. With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the victory.

UT-San Antonio ended up a good deal behind Baylor when they played last week, losing 20-37. This makes it the second loss in a row for UT-San Antonio.

Meanwhile, Kansas St. suffered a grim 10-31 defeat to Miss. State.

Given their recent losses, both teams have a little extra motivation heading into this weekend. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday at 4:00 PM ET Where: Bill Snyder Family Stadium, Kansas

Bill Snyder Family Stadium, Kansas TV: Fox Sports Net

Fox Sports Net Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Wildcats are a big 21.5 point favorite against the Roadrunners.

Last season, Kansas St. were 5-7-0 against the spread. As for UT-San Antonio, they were 4-7-0 against the spread

Series History

Kansas St. won the only game these two teams have played in the last 4 years.