Watch Kansas St. vs. UT-San Antonio: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Kansas State vs. UTSA football game
Who's Playing
Kansas State Wildcats (home) vs. UTSA Roadrunners (away)
Current records: Kansas St. 1-1; UT-San Antonio 0-2
What to Know
Considering their sizeable disadvantage in the spread, UT-San Antonio will have a real challenge on their hands on Saturday. They will challenge Kansas St. on the road at 4:00 p.m. With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the victory.
UT-San Antonio ended up a good deal behind Baylor when they played last week, losing 20-37. This makes it the second loss in a row for UT-San Antonio.
Meanwhile, Kansas St. suffered a grim 10-31 defeat to Miss. State.
Given their recent losses, both teams have a little extra motivation heading into this weekend. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Bill Snyder Family Stadium, Kansas
- TV: Fox Sports Net
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Wildcats are a big 21.5 point favorite against the Roadrunners.
Last season, Kansas St. were 5-7-0 against the spread. As for UT-San Antonio, they were 4-7-0 against the spread
Series History
Kansas St. won the only game these two teams have played in the last 4 years.
- 2015 - UTSA Roadrunners 3 vs. Kansas State Wildcats 30
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Notre Dame vs. Vanderbilt odds, picks
Our advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Vanderbilt vs. Notre Dame game 10,000 tim...
-
Week 3 college football odds, top picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every Week 3 game 10,000 times with surprising...
-
Expert college football picks, best bets
Barrett Sallee went 28-18 on his best bets at SportsLine last season
-
Texas vs. USC odds, top picks
Emory Hunt has his finger on the pulse of USC and Texas
-
Washington at Utah pick, live stream
Utah looks to enter the Pac-12 title race with Washington coming to town
-
USC vs. Texas pick, live stream
The Trojans travel to the Longhorns for a rematch of last year's thrilling showdown