College football's Bowl Season has reached peak absurdity. Kansas State earned the right to devour the first edible mascot in sports history following its 28-19 win against NC State in Thursday's Pop-Tarts Bowl. Just minutes before the feast, Kansas State coach Chris Klieman's players dumped a bucket of mini Pop-Tarts on his head following the victory.

He was covered in Pop-Tart dust when another group of Wildcats surprised their coach with a more traditional Gatorade bath. Klieman and true freshman quarterback Avery Johnson, who was named the Pop-Tarts Bowl MVP, got first dibs on the giant strawberry frosted Pop-Tart emerged from an even larger toaster.

In addition the postgame victory meal, the Wildcats were also awarded a sweet trophy that has two slots at the top to hold Pop-Tarts, creating an ersatz football-shaped toaster .

Thursday marks Kansas State's second bowl win in the last three years and second straight season with at least nine wins. The Wildcats entered last year's Sugar Bowl with a 10-3 record fresh off a Big 12 Championship Game win against national runner-up TCU.

Kansas State leaned on its ground attack with Johnson -- making his first start for the Wildcats -- to secure the win against NC State. K-State rushed for a total of 258 yards, paced by sophomore running back DJ Giddens and his 28 carries for 152 yards and a touchdown. Johnson contributed 71 yards -- averaging a game-high 10.1 yards per carry -- and a touchdown on the ground while throwing for 178 yards and two touchdowns.