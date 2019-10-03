Watch Kansas State vs. Baylor: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game

Who's Playing

Kansas State (home) vs. Baylor (away)

Current Records: Kansas State 3-1-0; Baylor 4-0-0

What to Know

After two games on the road, Kansas State is heading back home. A Big 12 battle is on tap between Kansas State and Baylor at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. The game is expected to be a close one, with Kansas State going off at just a 1-point favorite.

The oddsmakers expected fireworks between the Wildcats and Oklahoma State, but the 60-point over/under wound up being a bit inflated. Last week, Kansas State came up short against Oklahoma State last week, falling 26-13. Kansas State was down by 23-3 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.

Meanwhile, after losing to Iowa State the last time they met, Baylor decided to demonstrate that turnabout is fair play. The Bears skirted past Iowa State 23-21. The win was familiar territory for Baylor, who now has four in a row.

Baylor's victory lifted them to 4-0 while Kansas State's defeat dropped them down to 3-1. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Kansas State has yet to throw a single interception. As for Baylor, they haven't thrown an interception yet this season, either. So expect both teams to feel comfortable airing the ball out.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Bill Snyder Family Stadium -- Manhattan, Kansas

Bill Snyder Family Stadium -- Manhattan, Kansas TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Wildcats are a slight 1-point favorite against the Bears.

Over/Under: 50

Series History

Kansas State and Baylor both have two wins in their last four games.