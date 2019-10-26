Watch Kansas State vs. Oklahoma: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game

Who's Playing

Kansas State (home) vs. No. 5 Oklahoma (away)

Current Records: Kansas State 4-2; Oklahoma 7-0

What to Know

Kansas State heads home again on Saturday, but with the point spread against them by 23.5 points, it might not be quite the welcoming they would prefer. The Wildcats and Oklahoma will face off in a Big 12 battle at noon ET at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. Kansas State isn't expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop them last game, maybe the team has another upset up their sleeve.

The Wildcats were able to grind out a solid victory over TCU last week, winning 24-17. Kansas State QB Skylar Thompson did work as he picked up 68 yards on the ground on ten carries and threw two passing touchdowns. Thompson didn't help his team much against Baylor three weeks ago, so this was a nice turnaround for him. Thompson scored three touchdowns overall-- his season high.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma might be getting used to good results now that the squad has seven wins in a row. They steamrolled West Virginia 52-14. The matchup was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point the Sooners had established a 49-14 advantage.

The Wildcats took a serious blow against the Sooners when the two teams last met in October of last year, falling 51-14. Maybe Kansas State will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Bill Snyder Family Stadium -- Manhattan, Kansas

Bill Snyder Family Stadium -- Manhattan, Kansas TV: ABC

ABC Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $44.00

Odds

The Sooners are a big 23.5-point favorite against the Wildcats.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Sooners, as the game opened with the Sooners as a 22-point favorite.

Over/Under: 60