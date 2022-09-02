Who's Playing
South Dakota @ Kansas State
Last Season Records: Kansas State 8-5; South Dakota 7-5
What to Know
The Kansas State Wildcats will play against a Division II opponent, the South Dakota Coyotes, in an early-season tune-up on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. The Wildcats were on the positive side of .500 (8-5) last season and are hoping to kick off an even more successful year.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Bill Snyder Family Stadium -- Manhattan, Kansas
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Kansas State have won both of the games they've played against South Dakota in the last eight years.
- Sep 01, 2018 - Kansas State 27 vs. South Dakota 24
- Sep 05, 2015 - Kansas State 34 vs. South Dakota 0