Who's Playing

South Dakota @ Kansas State

Last Season Records: Kansas State 8-5; South Dakota 7-5

What to Know

The Kansas State Wildcats will play against a Division II opponent, the South Dakota Coyotes, in an early-season tune-up on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. The Wildcats were on the positive side of .500 (8-5) last season and are hoping to kick off an even more successful year.

How To Watch

  • When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
  • Where: Bill Snyder Family Stadium -- Manhattan, Kansas
  • TV: ESPN Plus
  • Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Kansas State have won both of the games they've played against South Dakota in the last eight years.

  • Sep 01, 2018 - Kansas State 27 vs. South Dakota 24
  • Sep 05, 2015 - Kansas State 34 vs. South Dakota 0