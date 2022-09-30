Who's Playing

Texas Tech @ No. 25 Kansas State

Current Records: Texas Tech 3-1; Kansas State 3-1

What to Know

The Kansas State Wildcats are 6-1 against the Texas Tech Red Raiders since November of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. The Wildcats and Texas Tech will face off in a Big 12 battle at noon ET at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. Coming off of a win even when the odds were against them, K-State has to be feeling especially confident now that the spread is in their favor.

K-State beat the Oklahoma Sooners 41-34 last week. QB Adrian Martinez went supernova for K-State as he passed for one TD and 234 yards on 34 attempts in addition to rushing for four TDs and 148 yards. This was the first time Martinez has racked up 100+ rushing yards all year. Not surprisingly, Martinez's sharp performance also set his single-game rushing touchdown high for the season.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Texas Tech ultimately got the result they were hoping for last week with a 37-34 win over the Texas Longhorns. Texas Tech QB Donovan Smith was slinging it as he passed for two TDs and 331 yards on 56 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 41 yards. Smith's performance made up for a slower game against the NC State Wolfpack two weeks ago.

Special teams collected 13 points for the Red Raiders. K Trey Wolff booted in three field goals, the longest a 45-yarder in the fourth quarter, which ultimately accounted for the difference in the contest.

The wins brought the Wildcats up to 3-1 and Texas Tech to 3-1. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: K-State enters the matchup with 248.3 rushing yards per game on average, good for seventh best in the nation. Texas Tech has displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they come into the game boasting the third most passing yards per game in the nation at 363.3.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Bill Snyder Family Stadium -- Manhattan, Kansas

Bill Snyder Family Stadium -- Manhattan, Kansas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Odds

The Wildcats are a big 8-point favorite against the Red Raiders, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Kansas State have won six out of their last seven games against Texas Tech.