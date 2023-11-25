Who's Playing

Iowa State Cyclones @ No. 19 Kansas State Wildcats

Current Records: Iowa State 6-5, Kansas State 8-3

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: Bill Snyder Family Stadium -- Manhattan, Kansas

TV: FOX

What to Know

Kansas State is on a seven-game streak of home wins (dating back to last season), while Iowa State is on a three-game streak of away wins: one of those streaks is about to end. Both teams will face off in a Big 12 battle at 8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. Iowa State took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Kansas State, who comes in off a win.

Last Saturday, Kansas State didn't have too much breathing room in their contest against Kansas, but they still walked away with a 31-27 victory. Kansas State was down 27-14 with 13:28 left in the third quarter but they still came back for the handy four-point victory.

Kansas State relied on the efforts of DJ Giddens, who rushed for 102 yards and a touchdown, and Will Howard, who threw for 165 yards and two touchdowns. Howard has been a model of consistency, as he's now posted a passer rating of 70 or better in the last 11 games he's played. Kansas State also got help from Jayce Brown who showed off his sure hands for 96 receiving yards.

Meanwhile, Iowa State might've scored the first points on Saturday, but it was Texas who claimed the real prize. Iowa State took a 26-16 hit to the loss column at the hands of Texas.

Iowa State's loss came about despite a quality game from Rocco Becht, who threw for 323 yards and two touchdowns while completing 75% of his passes. Becht has been a model of consistency, as he's now posted a passer rating of 70 or better in the last 11 games he's played.

Even if they lost, Iowa State's defense still kept up the pressure with four sacks. Joey Petersen was especially locked on to Texas' QB and sacked him twice.

Kansas State is on a roll lately: they've won five of their last six matches, which provided a nice bump to their 8-3 record this season. As for Iowa State, their defeat dropped their record down to 6-5.

While only Iowa State took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. As for their next game, Kansas State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by ten points. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a six game streak of covering the spread when playing at home.

Kansas State won a matchup that couldn't have been any closer when the teams last played back in October of 2022, slipping by Iowa State 10-9. Does Kansas State have another victory up their sleeve, or will Iowa State turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Kansas State is a big 10-point favorite against Iowa State, according to the latest college football odds.

Bettors have moved against the Wildcats slightly, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 12-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 45 points.

Series History

Kansas State has won 5 out of their last 8 games against Iowa State.