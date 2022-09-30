Who's Playing

Iowa State @ Kansas

Current Records: Iowa State 3-1; Kansas 4-0

What to Know

The Kansas Jayhawks are 0-7 against the Iowa State Cyclones since October of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. The Jayhawks and Iowa State will face off in a Big 12 battle at 3:30 p.m. ET at Kivisto Field at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Kansas is out to stop a four-game streak of losses at home.

Kansas beat the Duke Blue Devils 35-27 last week. QB Jalon Daniels was a one-man wrecking crew for Kansas, passing for four TDs and 324 yards on 23 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 83 yards. That was the first 300+ yard effort for Daniels this season.

Iowa State came within a touchdown against the Baylor Bears last week, but they wound up with a 31-24 loss. RB Jirehl Brock put forth a good effort for the losing side as he punched in one rushing touchdown in addition to snatching one receiving TD.

The Jayhawks are expected to lose this next one by 3. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

Kansas' win brought them up to 4-0 while the Cyclones' defeat pulled them down to 3-1. A couple numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Kansas enters the game with 245.3 rushing yards per game on average, good for eighth best in the nation. But Iowa State ranks seventh in the nation when it comes to rushing yards allowed per game, with only 75.8 on average. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Kivisto Field at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium -- Lawrence, Kansas

Kivisto Field at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium -- Lawrence, Kansas TV: ESPN2

Odds

The Cyclones are a 3-point favorite against the Jayhawks, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Iowa State have won all of the games they've played against Kansas in the last eight years.