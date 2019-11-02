Watch Kansas vs. Kansas State: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Kansas (home) vs. No. 22 Kansas State (away)

Current Records: Kansas 3-5; Kansas State 5-2

What to Know

Kansas State won both of their matches against Kansas last season (30-20 and 21-17) and is aiming for the same result on Saturday. Kansas State and Kansas will face off in a Big 12 battle at 3:30 p.m. ET at Kivisto Field at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Coming off of a win even when the odds were against them, the Wildcats have to be feeling especially confident now that the spread is in their favor.

The Wildcats were able to grind out a solid win over Oklahoma last week, winning 48-41. QB Skylar Thompson had a stellar game for Kansas State as he accumulated 213 passing yards and punched in four rushing TDs.

Kansas narrowly escaped with a victory as the squad sidled past Texas Tech 37-34. QB Carter Stanley and WR Stephon Robinson Jr. were among the main playmakers for Kansas as the former passed for 415 yards and three TDs on 37 attempts and the latter caught six passes for 186 yards and two TDs. Near the top of the highlight reel was Stanley's 70-yard TD bomb to WR Andrew Parchment in the fourth quarter. Stanley has never finished with more yards this season.

Their wins bumped the Wildcats to 5-2 and the Jayhawks to 3-5. A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Wildcats enter the contest with only four passing touchdowns allowed, good for best in the nation. Less enviably, the Jayhawks are stumbling into the game with the eighth most rushing yards allowed per game in the nation, having given up 222 on average. So the Kansas squad has its work cut out for it.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Kivisto Field at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium -- Lawrence, Kansas

Kivisto Field at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium -- Lawrence, Kansas TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $57.00

Odds

The Wildcats are a 5-point favorite against the Jayhawks.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 6-point favorite.

Over/Under: 54

Series History

Kansas State have won all of the games they've played against Kansas in the last five years.