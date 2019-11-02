Watch Kansas vs. Kansas State: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Kansas vs. Kansas State football game
Who's Playing
Kansas (home) vs. No. 22 Kansas State (away)
Current Records: Kansas 3-5; Kansas State 5-2
What to Know
Kansas State won both of their matches against Kansas last season (30-20 and 21-17) and is aiming for the same result on Saturday. Kansas State and Kansas will face off in a Big 12 battle at 3:30 p.m. ET at Kivisto Field at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Coming off of a win even when the odds were against them, the Wildcats have to be feeling especially confident now that the spread is in their favor.
The Wildcats were able to grind out a solid win over Oklahoma last week, winning 48-41. QB Skylar Thompson had a stellar game for Kansas State as he accumulated 213 passing yards and punched in four rushing TDs.
Kansas narrowly escaped with a victory as the squad sidled past Texas Tech 37-34. QB Carter Stanley and WR Stephon Robinson Jr. were among the main playmakers for Kansas as the former passed for 415 yards and three TDs on 37 attempts and the latter caught six passes for 186 yards and two TDs. Near the top of the highlight reel was Stanley's 70-yard TD bomb to WR Andrew Parchment in the fourth quarter. Stanley has never finished with more yards this season.
Their wins bumped the Wildcats to 5-2 and the Jayhawks to 3-5. A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Wildcats enter the contest with only four passing touchdowns allowed, good for best in the nation. Less enviably, the Jayhawks are stumbling into the game with the eighth most rushing yards allowed per game in the nation, having given up 222 on average. So the Kansas squad has its work cut out for it.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Kivisto Field at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium -- Lawrence, Kansas
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $57.00
Odds
The Wildcats are a 5-point favorite against the Jayhawks.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 6-point favorite.
Over/Under: 54
Series History
Kansas State have won all of the games they've played against Kansas in the last five years.
- Nov 10, 2018 - Kansas State 21 vs. Kansas 17
- Oct 28, 2017 - Kansas State 30 vs. Kansas 20
- Nov 26, 2016 - Kansas State 34 vs. Kansas 19
- Nov 28, 2015 - Kansas State 45 vs. Kansas 14
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
Watch This Game Live
-
Coach suspended for running up score
The county has a rule preventing teams from beating opponents by more than 42 points
-
College football top 25 picks, Week 10
A closer look at the top games on the slate in Week 10 of the 2019 college football season
-
Top Picks: Navy-UConn, NBA best bets
Also, watch SportsLine on CBS Sports HQ live at 6 p.m. ET for all today's best bets
-
Navy vs. UConn odds, picks, bets, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's Navy vs. Connecticut game 10,000 times.
-
Report: Urban USC's No. 1 choice
The most surprised person by this news is likely Clay Helton, who is still employed by USC
-
College football odds, picks, sims, bets
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every Week 10 college football game 10,000 times
-
College football Week 9 scores, highlights
All the NCAA football scores and highlights from Week 9 for the nation's top 25 teams
-
College football top 25 games, Week 8
NCAA football scores for the nation's top 25 teams, plus live updates, rankings and highlights...
-
Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan football game