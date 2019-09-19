Watch Kansas vs. West Virginia: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Kansas vs. West Virginia football game
Who's Playing
Kansas (home) vs. West Virginia (away)
Current Records: Kansas 2-1-0; West Virginia 2-1-0
What to Know
West Virginia will take on Kansas at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Kivisto Field at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. West Virginia might have Kansas circled on their calendar as an easy win since they are a perfect 4-0 since 2015.
The Mountaineers took an ego-bruising defeat against Missouri two weeks ago, but they kept their chin up and bounced back last week. The Mountaineers took down NC State 44-27. QB Austin Kendall did work as he passed for 272 yards and 3 touchdowns. Kendall didn't help his team much against Missouri, so this was a nice turnaround for him.
Meanwhile, after a disappointing seven points in their last game, Kansas made sure to put some points up on the board against Boston College. Kansas put the hurt on Boston College with a sharp 48-24 victory.
Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 2-1. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Mountaineers and the Jayhawks clash.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Kivisto Field at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium, Lawrence, Kansas
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Mountaineers are a solid 4 point favorite against the Jayhawks.
Over/Under: 50
Series History
West Virginia have won all of the games they've played against Kansas in the last five years.
- Oct 06, 2018 - West Virginia 38 vs. Kansas 22
- Sep 23, 2017 - Kansas 34 vs. West Virginia 56
- Nov 05, 2016 - West Virginia 48 vs. Kansas 21
- Nov 21, 2015 - Kansas 0 vs. West Virginia 49
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
-
Saban: Top Alabama signee 'quit'
This has been a bizarre saga in Tuscaloosa that doesn't seem to be ending anytime soon
-
Notre Dame in must-win situation vs. UGA
The Fighting Irish will get a big boost if they top the Bulldogs on Saturday night in Athens
-
Week 4 college football picks, best bets
Barrett Sallee has locked in his top three plays for Week 4
-
Six Pack: Michigan-Wisky a close call
Trust the Process in Week 4 as we try to right the ship after a horrid first three weeks
-
USC vs. Utah odds, picks, sims, bets
SportsLine's proven computer model simulated Friday's Utah vs. USC game 10,000 times.
-
FIU vs. Louisiana Tech odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's projection model has simulated FIU vs. Louisiana Tech 10,000 times