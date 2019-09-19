Watch Kansas vs. West Virginia: TV channel, live stream info, start time

How to watch Kansas vs. West Virginia football game

Who's Playing

Kansas (home) vs. West Virginia (away)

Current Records: Kansas 2-1-0; West Virginia 2-1-0

What to Know

West Virginia will take on Kansas at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Kivisto Field at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. West Virginia might have Kansas circled on their calendar as an easy win since they are a perfect 4-0 since 2015.

The Mountaineers took an ego-bruising defeat against Missouri two weeks ago, but they kept their chin up and bounced back last week. The Mountaineers took down NC State 44-27. QB Austin Kendall did work as he passed for 272 yards and 3 touchdowns. Kendall didn't help his team much against Missouri, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

Meanwhile, after a disappointing seven points in their last game, Kansas made sure to put some points up on the board against Boston College. Kansas put the hurt on Boston College with a sharp 48-24 victory.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 2-1. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Mountaineers and the Jayhawks clash.

How To Watch

  • When: Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET
  • Where: Kivisto Field at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium, Lawrence, Kansas
  • TV: ESPN Plus
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Mountaineers are a solid 4 point favorite against the Jayhawks.

Over/Under: 50

Series History

West Virginia have won all of the games they've played against Kansas in the last five years.

  • Oct 06, 2018 - West Virginia 38 vs. Kansas 22
  • Sep 23, 2017 - Kansas 34 vs. West Virginia 56
  • Nov 05, 2016 - West Virginia 48 vs. Kansas 21
  • Nov 21, 2015 - Kansas 0 vs. West Virginia 49

Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.

Play Now
Our Latest Stories