Watch Kansas vs. West Virginia: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Kansas (home) vs. West Virginia (away)

Current Records: Kansas 2-1-0; West Virginia 2-1-0

What to Know

West Virginia will take on Kansas at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Kivisto Field at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. West Virginia might have Kansas circled on their calendar as an easy win since they are a perfect 4-0 since 2015.

The Mountaineers took an ego-bruising defeat against Missouri two weeks ago, but they kept their chin up and bounced back last week. The Mountaineers took down NC State 44-27. QB Austin Kendall did work as he passed for 272 yards and 3 touchdowns. Kendall didn't help his team much against Missouri, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

Meanwhile, after a disappointing seven points in their last game, Kansas made sure to put some points up on the board against Boston College. Kansas put the hurt on Boston College with a sharp 48-24 victory.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 2-1. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Mountaineers and the Jayhawks clash.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: Kivisto Field at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium, Lawrence, Kansas

Kivisto Field at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium, Lawrence, Kansas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Mountaineers are a solid 4 point favorite against the Jayhawks.

Over/Under: 50

Series History

West Virginia have won all of the games they've played against Kansas in the last five years.