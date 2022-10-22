Who's Playing

Akron @ Kent State

Current Records: Akron 1-6; Kent State 2-5

What to Know

The Akron Zips haven't won a game against the Kent State Golden Flashes since Oct. 20 of 2018, but they'll be looking to end the drought Saturday. Akron and Kent State will face off in a Mid-American battle at noon ET at Dix Stadium. The Zips are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 39 points per contest.

Akron came up short against the Central Michigan Chippewas last week, falling 28-21. No one had a standout game offensively for Akron, but they got scores from WR Shocky Jacques-Louis and RB Clyde Price III. One of the most memorable plays of the matchup was Irons' 53-yard touchdown rush in the first quarter.

Meanwhile, Kent State's and the Toledo Rockets' contest last week was up for grabs at halftime, but the Golden Flashes were thoroughly outmatched 24 to nothing in the second half. Kent State suffered a grim 52-31 defeat to the Rockets. Kent State was up 21-7 at the end of the first quarter but couldn't hold on to the lead. A silver lining for them was the play of RB Marquez Cooper, who rushed for two TDs and 166 yards on 31 carries.

The Zips are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Akron, who are 3-2 against the spread.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Dix Stadium -- Kent, Ohio

Dix Stadium -- Kent, Ohio TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus

CBS Sports App



Odds

The Golden Flashes are a big 15.5-point favorite against the Zips, according to the latest college football odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Golden Flashes as a 19.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Akron have won four out of their last seven games against Kent State.