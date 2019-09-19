Watch Kent State vs. Bowling Green: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game

Who's Playing

Kent State (home) vs. Bowling Green (away)

Current Records: Kent State 1-2-0; Bowling Green 1-2-0

What to Know

Considering their sizeable disadvantage in the spread, Bowling Green will have a real challenge on their hands on Saturday. They will take on Kent State on the road at 3:30 p.m. ET at Dix Stadium. Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games.

The oddsmakers expected fireworks between the Falcons and Louisiana Tech, but the 59-point over/under wound up being a bit inflated. Bowling Green suffered a grim 7-35 defeat to Louisiana Tech last week. One thing holding Bowling Green back was the mediocre play of QB Darius Wade, who saw plenty of action but did not have much to show for it.

Meanwhile, there's no need to mince words: Kent State lost to Auburn, and they lost bad. The score wound up at 16-55.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. Bowling Green comes into the contest boasting the 14th most sacks in the league at 11. Less enviably, the Golden Flashes are stumbling into the game with the most rushing yards allowed per game in the nation, having given up 296.70 on average. We're early in the season, of course, so things might play out differently.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Dix Stadium, Kent, Ohio

Dix Stadium, Kent, Ohio TV: ESPN3.com

ESPN3.com Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Golden Flashes are a big 10.5 point favorite against the Falcons.

Over/Under: 62

Series History

Bowling Green have won three out of their last four games against Kent State.