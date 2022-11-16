Who's Playing

Eastern Michigan @ Kent State

Current Records: Eastern Michigan 6-4; Kent State 4-6

What to Know

The Eastern Michigan Eagles and the Kent State Golden Flashes are set to square off in a Mid-American matchup at 6 p.m. ET Nov. 16 at Dix Stadium. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, EMU beat the Akron Zips 34-28 last Tuesday. RB Samson Evans continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, rushing for two TDs and 138 yards on 24 carries.

Meanwhile, after constant struggles on the road, Kent State has finally found some success away from home. They put the hurt on the Bowling Green Falcons with a sharp 40-6 win. The matchup was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 20 to nothing. It was another big night for the Golden Flashes' QB Collin Schlee, who passed for three TDs and 214 yards on 30 attempts in addition to punching in one rushing touchdown.

The Eagles are expected to lose this next one by 7.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 3-0 against the spread when expected to lose.

The wins brought EMU up to 6-4 and Kent State to a reciprocal 4-6. With back-to-back wins few and far between for both teams -- EMU is 1-4 after wins, Kent State 0-3 this season -- a victory will be a boon for either squad.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 6 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Dix Stadium -- Kent, Ohio

Dix Stadium -- Kent, Ohio TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $10.00

Odds

The Golden Flashes are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Eagles, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Golden Flashes as a 7-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Kent State have won two out of their last three games against Eastern Michigan.