Who's Playing

Eastern Michigan @ Kent State

What to Know

The Kent State Golden Flashes and the Eastern Michigan Eagles will face off at 6 p.m. ET Nov. 4 at Dix Stadium to kick off their 2020 seasons. While Kent State was not exactly top dog last season, they did wrap up the year with a winning record of 7-6. Meanwhile, last year was nothing to brag about for EMU (6-7), so the team is looking forward to a new start.

A couple last-season defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Golden Flashes were fourth worst when it came to rushing yards allowed per game last year, with the squad giving up 244.7 on average. The Eagles experienced some rushing struggles of their own as they ranked 15th worst in the nation with respect to rushing touchdowns allowed last season, where the team gave up 30 (bottom 89%). It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

Kent State has the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency. These early season matchups can go either way as both teams get back into playing shape.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 6 p.m. ET

Where: Dix Stadium -- Kent, Ohio

Dix Stadium -- Kent, Ohio TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Golden Flashes are a 4.5-point favorite against the Eagles, according to the latest college football odds.

Bettors have moved against the Golden Flashes slightly, as the game opened with the Golden Flashes as a 6.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -113

Series History

Kent State and Eastern Michigan both have one win in their last two games.