Who's Playing
LIU-Post @ Kent State
Current Records: LIU-Post 0-2; Kent State 0-2
What to Know
After two games on the road, the Kent State Golden Flashes are heading back home. They will take on the LIU-Post Sharks at noon ET on Saturday at Dix Stadium.
Kent State suffered a grim 33-3 defeat to the Oklahoma Sooners last week.
Meanwhile, LIU-Post ended up a good deal behind the Villanova Wildcats when they played last week, losing 38-21. The Sharks were down 31-7 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the win. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Dix Stadium -- Kent, Ohio
- TV: ESPN3.com
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.