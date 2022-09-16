Who's Playing

LIU-Post @ Kent State

Current Records: LIU-Post 0-2; Kent State 0-2

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Kent State Golden Flashes are heading back home. They will take on the LIU-Post Sharks at noon ET on Saturday at Dix Stadium.

Kent State suffered a grim 33-3 defeat to the Oklahoma Sooners last week.

Meanwhile, LIU-Post ended up a good deal behind the Villanova Wildcats when they played last week, losing 38-21. The Sharks were down 31-7 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the win. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Dix Stadium -- Kent, Ohio

Dix Stadium -- Kent, Ohio TV: ESPN3.com

ESPN3.com Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.