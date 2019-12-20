Watch Kent State vs. Utah State: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Friday's NCAA Football game
How to watch Kent State vs. Utah State football game
Who's Playing
Utah State @ Kent State
Current Records: Utah State 7-5; Kent State 6-6
What to Know
The Kent State Golden Flashes and the Utah State Aggies have had some time off and are no doubt ready to hit the field. Kent State and Utah State will compete for holiday cheer in the Frisco Bowl on Friday at Toyota Stadium at 7:30 p.m. ET test. The Golden Flashes are currently enjoying a three-game winning streak and are looking to extend their dominance.
Kent State beat the Eastern Michigan Eagles 34-26 three weeks ago. Kent State QB Dustin Crum did work as he accumulated 197 passing yards in addition to rushing for two TDs and 51 yards.
Three weeks ago, Utah State had a touchdown and change to spare in a 38-25 win over the New Mexico Lobos. The team accrued the bulk of their points in the first half (31) and coasted on those for the victory.
Kent State is expected to lose this next one by 6.5. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a four-game streak of ATS wins.
Their wins bumped the Golden Flashes to 6-6 and the Aggies to 7-5. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Golden Flashes come into the matchup boasting the third fewest interceptions in the league at two. On the other end of the spectrum, the Aggies are stumbling into the contest with the fourth most interceptions in the nation, having thrown 17 on the season. Their sloppiness could come back to bite them.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Toyota Stadium -- Frisco, Texas
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Aggies are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Golden Flashes, according to the latest college football odds.
Bettors have moved against the Aggies slightly, as the game opened with the Aggies as a 9-point favorite.
Over/Under: 68
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
-
