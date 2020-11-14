On the first play of their 38-35 win over Vanderbilt, the Kentucky Wildcats took a delay of game penalty and lined up in an honorary 10-man formation to pay tribute to their late offensive line coach, John Schlarman, who died Thursday from cholangiocarcinoma, a rare form of bile duct cancer. Schlarman, a former Kentucky player who took over as the offensive line coach in Lexington in 2013, was 45 years old.

In addition to waiting until the play clock hit zero, the team also left a space open where a left guard would normally line up. Additionally, senior offensive lineman Landon Young wore No. 65 -- he normally wears No. 67. Schlarman wore No. 65 when he played for the Wildcats in the 1990s where he earned SEC All-Freshman honors and All-SEC honors his senior year.

Vanderbilt made sure to decline the penalty after it was called. Schlarman worked his last game this season on Oct. 17 in a 34-7 win against Tennessee.

Schlarman is not the only member of the Wildcats honored by current players who took the field Saturday. Running back Chris Rodriguez has been wearing No. 22 in honor of linebacker Chris Oats, who suffered an injury that sidelined him indefinitely from the game of football.