Watch Kentucky vs. Arkansas: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Kentucky vs. Arkansas football game
Who's Playing
Kentucky (home) vs. Arkansas (away)
Current Records: Kentucky 2-3-0; Arkansas 2-3-0
What to Know
After two games on the road, Kentucky is heading back home. They will take on Arkansas at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Kroger Field after a week off. Kentucky has seen their point totals decreasing over the past three games, a vulnerability Arkansas is surely hoping to exploit.
We saw a pretty high 55-point over/under line set for Kentucky's previous contest, but the actual score was more down to earth. They took a hard 24-7 fall against South Carolina two weeks ago. A silver lining for the Wildcats was the play of RB Christopher Rodriguez Jr., who rushed for 65 yards and one TD on six carries.
The Razorbacks were out to avenge their 24-17 loss to Texas A&M from the last time they squared off against one another, but they had no such luck. Arkansas didn't finish too far behind, but the squad still lost 31-27 to Texas A&M. It was a tough break for Arkansas, who improved upon an already decent score from three weeks ago but lost both times.
The Wildcats are the favorite in this one, with an expected 7-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (2-0), so they might be worth a quick bet.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Kroger Field -- Lexington, Kentucky
- TV: SEC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $39.00
Odds
The Wildcats are a solid 7-point favorite against the Razorbacks.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 54
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
-
