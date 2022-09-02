Who's Playing

Miami (OH) @ No. 22 Kentucky

Last Season Records: Kentucky 10-3; Miami (OH) 7-6

What to Know

The Kentucky Wildcats and the Miami (OH) RedHawks will face off at 7 p.m. ET Sept. 3 at Kroger Field to kick off their 2022 seasons. UK ended up 10-3 last season and capped things off with a win over the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Citrus Bowl, so they are on the hunt for another strong season. Meanwhile, Miami (OH) was on the positive side of .500 (7-6) last season and is hoping to kick off an even more successful year.

A couple last-season offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Wildcats were 29th best in the nation (top 11%) in overall offensive touchdowns, finishing the 2021 season with 51. The RedHawks displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they ranked 18th in the nation in passing touchdowns, closing the year with 32 overall (top 7%).

UK has the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency. These early season matchups can go either way as both teams get back into playing shape.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Kroger Field -- Lexington, Kentucky

Kroger Field -- Lexington, Kentucky TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Wildcats are a big 19-point favorite against the RedHawks, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -112

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.