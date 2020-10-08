Who's Playing

Mississippi State @ Kentucky

Current Records: Mississippi State 1-1; Kentucky 0-2

What to Know

An SEC battle is on tap between the Kentucky Wildcats and the Mississippi State Bulldogs at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Kroger Field. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

UK missed a PAT kick in overtime against the Ole Miss Rebels last week, and it came back to haunt them. The Wildcats lost to Ole Miss in overtime 42-41. The defeat was just more heartbreak for UK, who fell 37-34 when the teams previously met in November of 2017. Despite the loss, they got a solid performance out of QB Terry Wilson, who accumulated 151 passing yards in addition to rushing for three TDs and 129 yards.

MSU came within a touchdown against the Arkansas Razorbacks last week, but they wound up with a 21-14 loss. If the result catches you off guard, it should: MSU was the far and away favorite. QB K.J. Costello wasn't much of a difference maker for the Bulldogs and threw three interceptions with only 5.31 yards per passing attempt.

After unsatisfying finishes in their previous games, both teams are out for the full three points in this fixture. The teams are out to make things right after dropping matches they were expected to win, so stay tuned to see which squad bounces back.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Kroger Field -- Lexington, Kentucky

Kroger Field -- Lexington, Kentucky TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Wildcats are a slight 2-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Mississippi State have won three out of their last five games against Kentucky.