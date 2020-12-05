Who's Playing
South Carolina @ Kentucky
Current Records: South Carolina 2-7; Kentucky 3-6
What to Know
This Saturday, the South Carolina Gamecocks are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 35.44 points per game. USC and the Kentucky Wildcats will face off in an SEC battle at 7:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Kroger Field. Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games.
The Gamecocks found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 45-16 punch to the gut against the Georgia Bulldogs last week. South Carolina's loss came about despite a quality game from TE Nick Muse, who caught eight passes for one TD and 131 yards. That receiving effort made it the first game that Muse has posted more than 100 yards receiving.
Meanwhile, things couldn't have gone much worse for UK as they lost 34-10 to the Florida Gators last week. The Wildcats were down 31-10 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. QB Terry Wilson had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: despite one touchdown, he threw two interceptions with only 3.44 yards per passing attempt.
The Gamecocks are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Now might not be the best time to take USC against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past five consecutive games.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the victory. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Kroger Field -- Lexington, Kentucky
- TV: SEC Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $67.00
Odds
The Wildcats are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Gamecocks, according to the latest college football odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 10.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Kentucky have won four out of their last five games against South Carolina.
- Sep 28, 2019 - South Carolina 24 vs. Kentucky 7
- Sep 29, 2018 - Kentucky 24 vs. South Carolina 10
- Sep 16, 2017 - Kentucky 23 vs. South Carolina 13
- Sep 24, 2016 - Kentucky 17 vs. South Carolina 10
- Sep 12, 2015 - Kentucky 26 vs. South Carolina 22