South Carolina @ Kentucky

Current Records: South Carolina 2-7; Kentucky 3-6

What to Know

This Saturday, the South Carolina Gamecocks are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 35.44 points per game. USC and the Kentucky Wildcats will face off in an SEC battle at 7:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Kroger Field. Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games.

The Gamecocks found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 45-16 punch to the gut against the Georgia Bulldogs last week. South Carolina's loss came about despite a quality game from TE Nick Muse, who caught eight passes for one TD and 131 yards. That receiving effort made it the first game that Muse has posted more than 100 yards receiving.

Meanwhile, things couldn't have gone much worse for UK as they lost 34-10 to the Florida Gators last week. The Wildcats were down 31-10 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. QB Terry Wilson had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: despite one touchdown, he threw two interceptions with only 3.44 yards per passing attempt.

The Gamecocks are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Now might not be the best time to take USC against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past five consecutive games.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the victory. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Kroger Field -- Lexington, Kentucky

Kroger Field -- Lexington, Kentucky TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $67.00

Odds

The Wildcats are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Gamecocks, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 10.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Kentucky have won four out of their last five games against South Carolina.