Watch Kentucky vs. UT Martin: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Kentucky (home) vs. UT Martin (away)

Current Records: Kentucky 5-5; UT Martin 7-4

What to Know

The UT Martin Skyhawks will take on the Kentucky Wildcats on the road at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Kroger Field. UT Martin will be hoping to continue their now three-game streak of scoring more points each contest than the last.

Last week, the Skyhawks had a touchdown and change to spare in a 28-17 win over the Tennessee State Tigers.

Meanwhile, UK ran circles around the Vanderbilt Commodores, and the extra yardage (527 yards vs. 198 yards) paid off. The Wildcats put the hurt on Vanderbilt with a sharp 38-14 victory. RB Christopher Rodriguez Jr. and WR Lynn Bowden were among the main playmakers for UK as the former rushed for 129 yards and two TDs on 15 carries and the latter rushed for 110 yards and one TD on 17 carries. This was the first time Rodriguez Jr. has racked up 100+ rushing yards all year. Rodriguez Jr.'s sharp performance also set his single-game rushing touchdown high for the season.

UT Martin is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Signs indicate that those betting on them against the spread won't find the odds much better since the squad is 1-3 ATS when expected to lose.

Their wins bumped the Skyhawks to 7-4 and the Wildcats to 5-5. Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Kroger Field -- Lexington, Kentucky

Kroger Field -- Lexington, Kentucky TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Wildcats are a big 30.5-point favorite against the Skyhawks.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 29.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 44

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.