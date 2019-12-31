Watch Kentucky vs. Virginia Tech: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Virginia Tech @ Kentucky

Current Records: Virginia Tech 8-4; Kentucky 7-5

What to Know

The Kentucky Wildcats and the Virginia Tech Hokies have had some time off and are no doubt ready to hit the field. Bowl season is underway, and UK and Virginia Tech will compete for postseason bragging rights in the Belk Bowl at Bank of America Stadium at noon ET on Tuesday. The Wildcats have bulldozed their previous three opponents, so Virginia Tech might have their hands full.

You're bound to get a positive result if you outscore your opponent every quarter, and that's exactly how it played out for UK. Everything went their way against the Louisville Cardinals four weeks ago as they made off with a 45-13 win. WR Lynn Bowden had a dynamite game for UK; he rushed for four TDs and 284 yards. One of the most memorable plays of the game was Bowden's 60-yard touchdown rush in the third quarter. Not surprisingly, Bowden's sharp performance set his single-game rushing touchdown high for the season.

Meanwhile, the Hokies came up short against the Virginia Cavaliers four weeks ago, falling 39-30. Despite the defeat, the Hokies had strong showings from WR Tre Turner, who caught seven passes for one TD and 134 yards, and RB Deshawn McClease, who punched in one rushing touchdown. One of the most thrilling moments of the matchup was Turner's 61-yard TD reception in the third quarter.

The Wildcats' victory brought them up to 7-5 while the Hokies' loss pulled them down to 8-4. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Wildcats come into the contest boasting the fewest passing touchdowns allowed in the nation at seven. As for the Hokies, they enter the game with 36 sacks, good for 18th best in the nation. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the contest.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 12 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Bank of America Stadium -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Bank of America Stadium -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $25.00

Odds

The Hokies are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Wildcats, according to the latest college football odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 46

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.