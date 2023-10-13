Who's Playing

Missouri Tigers @ No. 24 Kentucky Wildcats

Current Records: Missouri 5-1, Kentucky 5-1

How To Watch

When: Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Kroger Field -- Lexington, Kentucky

Kroger Field -- Lexington, Kentucky TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Missouri is 1-7 against Kentucky since September of 2015 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. The Missouri Tigers will head out on the road to face off against the Kentucky Wildcats at 7:30 p.m. ET at Kroger Field. Missouri will be hoping to continue their 4-game streak of scoring more points each contest than the last.

Missouri pushed their score all the way to 39 on Saturday, but even that wasn't enough to win. They fell 49-39 to LSU. Missouri's defeat came despite an improvement on an already decent score in their previous defeat against Vanderbilt.

The losing side was boosted by Cody Schrader, who rushed for 114 yards and three touchdowns on only 13 carries. Schrader was no stranger to the big play, turning on the jets for a run that went for 52 yards. Brady Cook also deserves a shout-out for his two touchdowns.

After a string of five wins, Kentucky's good fortune finally ran out on Saturday. There's no need to mince words: Kentucky lost to Georgia, and Kentucky lost bad. The score wound up at 51-13. Kentucky has struggled against Georgia recently, as Saturday's matchup was their ninth consecutive lost matchup.

The losing side was boosted by Ray Davis, who picked up 36 receiving yards and a touchdown.

The Wildcats had trouble moving the ball and finished the game with only 183 total yards. They were smoked by their opponents in that department as Georgia gained 608.

The losses dropped both teams to an identical 5-1.

Not only did Kentucky and Missouri lose their last games, but neither team managed to cover the spread. Looking ahead, the matchup is expected to be close, with Kentucky going off as just a 2.5-point favorite. This will be Missouri's first time playing as the underdogs on the road this season.

Keep an eye on the end zone in Saturday's game as the pair haven't had much trouble getting there this season. The Tigers know how to score this season, having averaged 4.2 touchdowns per game. However, it's not like the Wildcats struggle in that department as they've been averaging even better at 4.3 per game. It's looking like the end zone's going to be a busy place on Saturday. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more college football content.

Odds

Kentucky is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Missouri, according to the latest college football odds.

The over/under is set at 52.5 points.

Series History

Kentucky has won 7 out of their last 8 games against Missouri.