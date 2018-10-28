WATCH: Kick six remixed as Fresno State executes a perfect missed FG return TD vs. Hawaii

As Fresno State was pulling away from Hawaii in the second half of its Mountain West nightcap late Saturday, the Bulldogs got to flex their special teams muscles a little bit with one of the most treasured plays in college football: the kick-six.

At the end of a busy second quarter, Hawaii was looking to chip into Fresno's 30-13 lead with one final offensive drive before halftime. As place kicker Asa Fuller lined up for a 53-yard field goal, the Bulldogs sent wide receiver Jamire Jordan to the back of the end zone to field the kick if it came up short. Jordan is a four-year starter for the Bulldogs and has been a return specialist and all-purpose threat throughout his high school and college career, and that experience showed when he knew exactly what to do in order to find the end zone.

Jordan made one diving Hawaii defender miss shortly after getting out of the end zone and then quickly accelerated to the sideline. Fresno State's special teams were almost perfect, setting a all from Grim for the length of the field leaving him untouched for the 100-yard kick-six touchdown to close out the first half, extending the Bulldogs lead to 37-13 heading into the locker room.

Fresno State with the KICK SIX 🔥 pic.twitter.com/W1n0GsVzbK — ESPN CollegeFootball (@ESPNCFB) October 28, 2018

Fresno State went on to win 50-20, improving to 7-1 overall and 4-0 in Mountain West play.