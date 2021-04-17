Championships start up front, and one school is going to get a commitment from one of the best offensive line prospects in the country on Saturday afternoon. Kiyaunta Goodwin, a four-star offensive tackle from Charlestown (Indiana) High School, will announce his college choice on Saturday at 5:45 p.m. ET live on CBS Sports HQ. You can watch Goodwin's announcement live in the video at the top of this page, on the CBS Sports App or via your connected device (Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV).

The 6-foot-7, 300-pounder is the No. 54 overall player in the county and the seventh-ranked offensive line prospect during the 2022 recruiting cycle. He has narrowed down his choices to Alabama, Clemson, Kentucky, Michigan State and Ohio State. The 247Sports crystal ball gives Kentucky a 93.7% chance of securing his services, while Ohio State is listed as the only other possibility at 6.7%.

Goodwin is going to make some team very happy. Allen Trieu, national recruiting analyst for 247Sports, compared him to Atlanta Falcons star Kaleb McGary and provided this scouting report.

"Physical specimen who has done a fantastic job re-shaping his body," Trieu wrote. "At that same time, he has worked on explosiveness and that training has gotten him moving very well at his size. Plays with physicality and intensity. Finishes his blocks. Coordinated enough on his feet to drive defenders and stay balanced. Shows he can get out of his stance quickly in pass pro. Still refining technique with his hands and punch but has all of the qualities to be a true blindside protector at the next level. Has tremendous upside and has shown the work ethic to reach his ceiling. Has the potential to be a franchise type of left tackle."