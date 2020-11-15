Lane Kiffin is many things. He's brilliant -- he can call a play or two. He's endearing -- he wears his emotions on his sleeve during games. Most importantly, though, is that he's never, ever boring. When you put all of those things together, you get this: Kiffin throwing his clipboard high into the air as receiver Elijah Moore hauled in a wide-open pass for a 91-yard touchdown during Ole Miss' game against South Carolina on Saturday.

Everything about this play was perfect. It was a perfect route by Moore and a perfect time to call it from Kiffin to go up 45-42 early in the fourth quarter. Check out just how wide open Moore is, and then check out Kiffin tossing his clipboard into the air while running down the sidelines in pure joy.

Kiffin is known for his mid-play touchdown celebrations. He's often seen throwing his hands up for a touchdown before a score -- sometimes before the ball is even thrown. He's excellent at identifying mismatches and hammering them over and over when he gets the looks he wants. That touchdown celebration is an all-timer, and somewhere out in space that clipboard is still orbiting our planet like a satellite.