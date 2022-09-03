The primetime matchup between No. 2 Ohio State and No. 5 Notre Dame in Columbus on Saturday brought out all the stars. NBA superstar LeBron James and his son, Bronny, were even repping the Buckeyes on the sideline prior to kickoff.

James, an Ohio native and big fan of all things Buckeyes, was not about to miss the team's season-opening clash with the Fighting Irish. As James and his son were taking in some of the pregame festivities, the student section hit them with an "O-H" call. The Los Angeles Lakers star and his son knew exactly what to do and responded with an "I-O," much to the delight of the fans.

The father and son duo were far from the only stars who came out to support Ohio State against Notre Dame. Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum was also in attendance, along with a slew of Buckeye legends, like Chase Young, Terry McLaurin, Curtis Samuel and many others.

In front of what should be a terrific atmosphere in Ohio Stadium, Ohio State and Notre Dame will both try to make a statement in Week 1. Ryan Day and the Buckeyes have their eyes set on a national championship, and they enter the game as 17-point favorites. On the other sideline, Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman has an opportunity to get a signature win in his first year after taking over for Brian Kelly.