WATCH: Lehigh player shows no mercy, spears St. Francis punter WWE-style for fumble return TD

The Lehigh Mountain Hawks faced the St. Francis Red Flash in a thrilling FCS game on Saturday that ended with a 14-13 win for the Red Flash. Despite the loss, the Mountain Hawks had a jaw-dropping play on special teams that left the Red Flash punter without the ball and flattened on the field.

Towards the end of the first quarter, St. Francis punter Ryan Oliver mishandled the snap twice before he was taken down in a tackle that could be felt even through the television screen.

Oliver was clearly looking down trying to get the football back in his hands unaware of the 235=pound defensive lineman quickly heading his way. The hit from Davis Maxie, who channeled WWE superstar Goldberg with a vicious spear -- set the ball free, allowing defensive back Sam McCloskey to scoop it up and take it to the house. McCloskey got some help on his 52-yard touchdown run from linebacker Pete Haffner, who delivered a key block on his route to the end zone.

Ouch.

The celebrations for Lehigh stopped after their 13-0 lead when St. Francis responded with 14 unanswered points of their own. With 6 seconds left in the game the Mountain Hawks had the chance to win the game with a field goal, and while Austin Henning's kick was long enough, it was wide right and the game was over. The Red Flash are now 1-0 and the Mountain Hawks are 0-1 to start the season.