WATCH: Lehigh player shows no mercy, spears St. Francis punter WWE-style for fumble return TD
Goldberg would be jealous of this vicious hit
The Lehigh Mountain Hawks faced the St. Francis Red Flash in a thrilling FCS game on Saturday that ended with a 14-13 win for the Red Flash. Despite the loss, the Mountain Hawks had a jaw-dropping play on special teams that left the Red Flash punter without the ball and flattened on the field.
Towards the end of the first quarter, St. Francis punter Ryan Oliver mishandled the snap twice before he was taken down in a tackle that could be felt even through the television screen.
Oliver was clearly looking down trying to get the football back in his hands unaware of the 235=pound defensive lineman quickly heading his way. The hit from Davis Maxie, who channeled WWE superstar Goldberg with a vicious spear -- set the ball free, allowing defensive back Sam McCloskey to scoop it up and take it to the house. McCloskey got some help on his 52-yard touchdown run from linebacker Pete Haffner, who delivered a key block on his route to the end zone.
Ouch.
The celebrations for Lehigh stopped after their 13-0 lead when St. Francis responded with 14 unanswered points of their own. With 6 seconds left in the game the Mountain Hawks had the chance to win the game with a field goal, and while Austin Henning's kick was long enough, it was wide right and the game was over. The Red Flash are now 1-0 and the Mountain Hawks are 0-1 to start the season.
SportsLine's Fantasy Football Draft Strategy Guide
Dominate your draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have sleepers, rookies, quarterbacks, and much more!
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for Prizes & Play Against Friends with College Pick'em
-
Auburn vs. Oregon live score, updates
Live updates, highlights and analysis as No. 16 Auburn and No. 11 Oregon square off in Texas
-
LOOK: Hugh Freeze coaches from hospital
Freeze is recovering from a scary staph infection surgery earlier this month
-
Auburn vs. Oregon pick, live stream
It's a rematch of the 2011 BCS Championship Game in Texas as the Tigers and Ducks square off
-
ND vs. Louisville pick, live stream
The Irish visit Louisville for Scott Satterfield's debut with the Cardinals on Labor Day
-
Georgia vs. Vanderbilt pick, prediction
We get a rare SEC intraconference game in Week 1 as the Bulldogs and Commodores square off
-
College football top 25 picks, Week 1
A closer look at the top games on the Saturday slate in Week 1 of the 2019 college football...