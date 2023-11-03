Who's Playing

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs @ Liberty Flames

Current Records: Louisiana Tech 3-6, Liberty 8-0

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Williams Stadium -- Lynchburg, Virginia

Williams Stadium -- Lynchburg, Virginia TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

What to Know

The Liberty Flames and the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs are set to square off in a Conference USA battle at 6:00 p.m. ET on November 4th at Williams Stadium. Louisiana Tech is crawling into this match hobbled by three consecutive losses, while Liberty will bounce in with eight consecutive wins.

Liberty gave up the first points last Tuesday, but they didn't let that get them down. They walked away with a 42-29 victory over Western Kentucky. 42 seems to be a good number for Liberty as the team scooped up a win with the same number of points in their previous game.

Kaidon Salter was his usual excellent self, rushing for 117 yards and a touchdown on only 13 carries, while also throwing for 169 yards and three touchdowns on only 15 passes. Another player making a difference was Aaron Bedgood, who gained 111 total yards and a touchdown.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Louisiana Tech last Tuesday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of New Mexico State by a score of 27-24. Louisiana Tech was up 17-3 in the second but couldn't hold on to the lead.

Hank Bachmeier put forth a good effort for the losing side as he rushed for 18 yards and two touchdowns, and also threw for 238 yards and a touchdown while completing 74.1% of his passes.

Liberty's win was their fourth straight on the road, which bumped their overall record up to 8-0. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 41.5 points per game. As for Louisiana Tech, they have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost five of their last six contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 3-6 record this season.

Looking ahead to Saturday, Liberty is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 17 points. This contest will be their ninth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 6-2 against the spread).

Odds

Liberty is a big 17-point favorite against Louisiana Tech, according to the latest college football odds.



The over/under is set at 57.5 points.

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.