Watch Liberty vs. Maine: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game

Who's Playing

Liberty (home) vs. Maine (away)

Current Records: Liberty 4-2-0; Maine 2-4-0

What to Know

Liberty has had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. They will be playing at home against Maine at 6 p.m. ET on Saturday. Liberty is coming into the matchup hot, having won four in a row.

We saw a pretty high 63-point over/under line set for Liberty's previous contest, but the actual score was more down to earth. They took their game against New Mexico State last week 20-13. RB Joshua Mack looked sharp as he picked up 113 yards on the ground on 16 carries and caught two passes for 64 yards. That nimble footwork stands out as the first time Mack has hit the 100-yard rushing mark this season.

Meanwhile, Maine was the 28-9 winner over Richmond when they last met November of last year. On Saturday? They had no such luck. It was a hard-fought matchup, but the Black Bears had to settle for a 24-17 defeat against Richmond. If the result catches you off guard, it should: Maine was the far and away favorite.

Liberty's victory lifted them to 4-2 while Maine's loss dropped them down to 2-4. We'll find out if Liberty can add another positive mark to their record or if Maine can shake off the loss and take the spring out of Liberty's step.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Williams Stadium -- Lynchburg, Virginia

Williams Stadium -- Lynchburg, Virginia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.