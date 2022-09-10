Who's Playing

UAB @ Liberty

Current Records: UAB 1-0; Liberty 1-0

Last Season Records: Liberty 8-5; UAB 9-4

What to Know

The UAB Blazers will take on the Liberty Flames at 6 p.m. ET Saturday at Williams Stadium. UAB was 9-4 last season and is coming off of a 59 to nothing win against the Alabama A&M Bulldogs last week. Liberty was 8-5 last year and is coming off of a 29-27 victory against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles last week.

A pair of last-season offensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Blazers were 32nd best in the nation (top 13%) in rushing touchdowns, finishing the 2021 season with 27. Liberty displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they ranked 14th in the nation in passing touchdowns, closing the season with 33 overall (top 6%).

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Williams Stadium -- Lynchburg, Virginia

Williams Stadium -- Lynchburg, Virginia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.99

Series History

Liberty won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.