No. 18 Colorado's highly anticipated Week 3 matchup against Colorado State featured a star-studded guest list befitting of a rivalry featuring Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders. One of the many notable celebrities in attendance for the game was Lil Wayne, who led the Buffaloes out of the tunnel before the matchup and sang a song that included the lyrics "it's personal" and "I'm wearing my shades" in reference to comments made by Colorado State coach Jay Norvell earlier in the week.

Other celebrities in attendance included Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, NBA star Kawhi Leonard and former NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski.

Colorado entered the Week 3 game enjoying a 2-0 start under Sanders in his first season. The Buffaloes are led by a pair of Sanders' former players from Jackson State: His son, quarterback Shedeur Sanders, and cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter.

Lil Wayne's lyrics referenced Norvell's criticism of Sanders for routinely wearing sunglasses and a hat in public. "I don't care if they hear it in Boulder: I told them, I took my hat off and I took my glasses off and I said, 'When I talk to grownups, I take my hat and my glasses off,'" Norvell said on his coach's show. "That's what my mother taught me."

In response, Sanders said that Norvell "messed around and made it personal." At a team meeting, Sanders gifted each member of his team with his signature shades, saying "I just want to say how y'all look ... You look good. You look fly. ... They don't realize that they also just helped me with business. But it's also going to be personal."

Saturday marks Colorado and Colorado State's first meeting since 2019. Colorado has won each of the last five games in the series by at least 14 points.