WATCH: Live stream of Bryan Bresee, the No. 1 recruit for 2020, announcing his college decision

Defensive lineman Bryan Bresee, the No. 1 overall recruit in the Class of 2020, is set to make his college announcement on Tuesday at 2:40 p.m. ET. Bresee will appear LIVE on CBS Sports HQ, which can be viewed in the video player above.

Bresee is considering Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, Ohio State and Penn State, among others. However, the 247Sports Crystal Ball has a strong lean towards Clemson with the defending national champs sitting at 96 percent for Bresee's talents.

At 6-foot-5 and 290 pounds, Bresee is a physical freak who has been the No. 1 player throughout the 2020 recruiting cycle. 247Sports director of scouting Barton Simmons has even likened Bresee to former Nebraska great Ndamukong Suh. 247Sports ranks Bresee as the 15th-best recruit all-time in the star rating era.

Obviously, this will be a monster get for whichever school is able to land Bresee. Players like Suh, Houston's Ed Oliver and Alabama's Quinnen Williams have shown that disruptive players from the interior of the line are just as valuable as edge rushers. Pretty much every team on Bresee's short list has been developing a reputation for "D-Line U" over the past few years.