Appalachian State @ Louisiana-Monroe

Current Records: Appalachian State 3-1; Louisiana-Monroe 0-6

This Saturday, the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 36.5 points per matchup. Louisiana-Monroe and the Appalachian State Mountaineers will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at JPS Field at James L. Malone Stadium. The Warhawks stagger in desperate for their first win of the season.

Things couldn't have gone much worse for Louisiana-Monroe as they lost 38-14 to the South Alabama Jaguars on Saturday. Louisiana-Monroe was down 31-6 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. No one had a standout game offensively for Louisiana-Monroe, but they got scores from RB Josh Johnson and WR Jordan Carroll.

Meanwhile, Appalachian State made easy work of the Arkansas State Red Wolves on Thursday and carried off a 45-17 win. The contest was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point the Mountaineers had established a 38-17 advantage. Their QB Zac Thomas was on fire, passing for four TDs and 216 yards on 23 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 82 yards. One of the most memorable plays of the game was Thomas' 60-yard touchdown rush in the third quarter.

The Warhawks have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the massive 31.5-point spread they are up against. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the squad is 1-4 ATS when expected to lose.

Louisiana-Monroe took a serious blow against the Mountaineers when the two teams previously met in October of last year, falling 52-7. Maybe Louisiana-Monroe will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: JPS Field at James L. Malone Stadium -- Monroe, Louisiana

JPS Field at James L. Malone Stadium -- Monroe, Louisiana TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

The Mountaineers are a big 31.5-point favorite against the Warhawks, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -109

Appalachian State have won three out of their last four games against Louisiana-Monroe.