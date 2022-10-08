Who's Playing

Coastal Carolina @ Louisiana-Monroe

Current Records: Coastal Carolina 5-0; Louisiana-Monroe 2-3

What to Know

This Saturday, the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 36.8 points per contest. Louisiana-Monroe and the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 8 p.m. ET Saturday at JPS Field at James L. Malone Stadium. Coastal Carolina will be strutting in after a victory while the Warhawks will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The game between Louisiana-Monroe and the Arkansas State Red Wolves last week was not a total blowout, but with Louisiana-Monroe falling 45-28 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. The losing side was boosted by QB Chandler Rogers, who passed for two TDs and 155 yards on 21 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 56 yards. Rogers' 58-yard touchdown toss to WR Alred Luke in the first quarter made for one of the most memorable moments of the night.

Meanwhile, it was all tied up 7-7 at the half for Coastal Carolina and the Georgia Southern Eagles last week, but the Chanticleers stepped up in the second half for a 34-30 win. Coastal Carolina QB Grayson McCall was slinging it as he passed for three TDs and 335 yards on 34 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 34 yards. Near the top of the highlight reel was McCall's 61-yard TD bomb to WR Jared Brown in the fourth quarter.

The Warhawks are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those burned by picking them against the spread last week might want to keep in mind that the squad has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

Louisiana-Monroe took a serious blow against the Chanticleers when the two teams previously met in October of last year, falling 59-6. Maybe Louisiana-Monroe will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: JPS Field at James L. Malone Stadium -- Monroe, Louisiana

JPS Field at James L. Malone Stadium -- Monroe, Louisiana TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $24.99

Odds

The Chanticleers are a big 13-point favorite against the Warhawks, according to the latest college football odds.

Bettors have moved against the Chanticleers slightly, as the game opened with the Chanticleers as a 14.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Louisiana-Monroe have won three out of their last four games against Coastal Carolina.