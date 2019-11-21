Watch Louisiana-Monroe vs. Coastal Carolina: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Louisiana-Monroe vs. Coastal Carolina football game
Who's Playing
Louisiana-Monroe (home) vs. Coastal Carolina (away)
Current Records: Louisiana-Monroe 4-5; Coastal Carolina 4-6
What to Know
The Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks need to shore up a defense that is allowing 39.1 points per contest. Louisiana-Monroe and the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 5 p.m. ET on Saturday at JPS Field at James L. Malone Stadium. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.
Louisiana-Monroe suffered a grim 51-29 defeat to the Georgia Southern Eagles last week. Louisiana-Monroe's loss came about despite a quality game from QB Caleb Evans, who passed for 285 yards and two TDs on 36 attempts.
It could have gone either way late during winning time for Coastal Carolina or the Arkansas State Red Wolves, but it was the Arkansas State Red Wolves snatching the 28-27 win. Coastal Carolina got a solid performance out of RB CJ Marable, who rushed for 142 yards and one TD on 28 carries; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the victory.
Coastal Carolina's defense was a force to be reckoned with, and it collected two interceptions and three fumbles. The picks came courtesy of S Kameron Burton and CB Derick Bush.
The Warhawks are the favorite in this one, with an expected 6-point margin of victory. True fans are the only ones betting on them, currently 3-7 ATS, to cover the spread.
Louisiana-Monroe took their game against Coastal Carolina when the two teams last met in last October by a conclusive 45-20 score. Will the Warhawks repeat their success, or do the Chanticleers have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET
- Where: JPS Field at James L. Malone Stadium -- Monroe, Louisiana
- TV: ESPN3.com
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Warhawks are a solid 6-point favorite against the Chanticleers.
Over/Under: 64
Series History
Louisiana-Monroe have won both of the games they've played against Coastal Carolina in the last five years.
- Oct 13, 2018 - Louisiana-Monroe 45 vs. Coastal Carolina 20
- Sep 30, 2017 - Louisiana-Monroe 51 vs. Coastal Carolina 43
