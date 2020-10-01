Who's Playing

Georgia Southern @ Louisiana-Monroe

Current Records: Georgia Southern 1-1; Louisiana-Monroe 0-3

The Georgia Southern Eagles are 3-1 against the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks since October of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Georgia Southern will hit the road for the second straight week as they head to JPS Field at James L. Malone Stadium at 7 p.m. ET. They won't have the home-field advantage, but they do enjoy a 20-point advantage in the spread.

The Eagles might have drawn first blood against the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns on Saturday, but it was Louisiana who got the last laugh. Georgia Southern fell just short of Louisiana by a score of 20-18. The losing side was boosted by RB J.D. King, who rushed for one TD and 100 yards on 24 carries.

Meanwhile, Louisiana-Monroe has to be hurting after a devastating 31-6 defeat at the hands of the UTEP Miners on Saturday. The Warhawks didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the 9.5-point advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game. QB Colby Suits wasn't much of a difference maker for Louisiana-Monroe and threw one interception with only 184 yards passing.

Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a victory. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: JPS Field at James L. Malone Stadium -- Monroe, Louisiana

JPS Field at James L. Malone Stadium -- Monroe, Louisiana TV: ESPN Plus

The Eagles are a big 20-point favorite against the Warhawks, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

Georgia Southern have won three out of their last four games against Louisiana-Monroe.