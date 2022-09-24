Who's Playing
Louisiana @ Louisiana-Monroe
Current Records: Louisiana 2-1; Louisiana-Monroe 1-2
What to Know
The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns are 6-1 against the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks since October of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. The Ragin' Cajuns are on the road again on Saturday and play against Louisiana-Monroe at 8 p.m. ET Sept. 24 at JPS Field at James L. Malone Stadium. Louisiana won't have the home-field advantage, but they do enjoy a 9-point advantage in the spread.
Louisiana came up short against the Rice Owls last week, falling 33-21. This was hardly the result Louisiana or its fans were betting on, as they were favored by 11.5 points over Rice heading into this game. No one had a standout game offensively for Louisiana, but they got scores from RB Chris Smith, RB Terrence Williams, and CB Caleb Anderson.
Meanwhile, the Warhawks took a serious blow against the Alabama Crimson Tide last week, falling 63-7. Louisiana-Monroe was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 35-7. QB Chandler Rogers had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: besides failing to produce a single touchdown, he threw one interception with only 4.57 yards per passing attempt.
The losses put Louisiana at 2-1 and Louisiana-Monroe at a reciprocal 1-2. A pair of defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Louisiana enters the matchup having picked the ball off eight times, good for first in the nation. The Warhawks are not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they enter the contest having picked the ball off four times, good for 19th in the nation.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: JPS Field at James L. Malone Stadium -- Monroe, Louisiana
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Ragin' Cajuns are a big 9-point favorite against the Warhawks, according to the latest college football odds.
Over/Under: -110
See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Louisiana have won six out of their last seven games against Louisiana-Monroe.
- Nov 27, 2021 - Louisiana 21 vs. Louisiana-Monroe 16
- Nov 28, 2020 - Louisiana 70 vs. Louisiana-Monroe 20
- Nov 30, 2019 - Louisiana 31 vs. Louisiana-Monroe 30
- Nov 24, 2018 - Louisiana 31 vs. Louisiana-Monroe 28
- Sep 23, 2017 - Louisiana-Monroe 56 vs. Louisiana 50
- Dec 03, 2016 - Louisiana 30 vs. Louisiana-Monroe 3
- Oct 31, 2015 - Louisiana 30 vs. Louisiana-Monroe 24