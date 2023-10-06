Who's Playing

Texas State Bobcats @ Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns

Current Records: Texas State 4-1, Louisiana 3-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, October 7, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, October 7, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Cajun Field -- Lafayette, Louisiana

Cajun Field -- Lafayette, Louisiana TV: ESPN University

What to Know

Texas State is 0-8 against Louisiana since October of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a Sun Belt West battle at 3:30 p.m. ET at Cajun Field. Texas State should still be feeling good after a big win, while Louisiana will be looking to get back into the win column.

Texas State extended their game-winning streak to three on Saturday. They took down Southern Miss 50-36.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Texas State to victory, but perhaps none more so than Ismail Mahdi, who rushed for 89 yards and three touchdowns. Those three rushing touchdowns set a new season-high mark for Mahdi. It was a true group effort though, as the team also got help from TJ Finley, who threw for 239 yards and two touchdowns while completing 79.2% of his passes.

Meanwhile, Louisiana started off well but failed to capitalize on an early lead against Minnesota. They fell 35-24 to the Golden Gophers on Saturday.

Louisiana's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Zeon Chriss, who threw for 172 yards and two touchdowns, and Jacob Kibodi who rushed for 65 yards on only seven carries.

What a start it's been for Texas State: they've won four of their first five contests so far this season, giving them a stellar 4-1 record. To be fair, it's not like the team was facing the toughest opposition over that stretch, as it included 0-4 Nevada (Texas State's opponents had an average overall winning percentage of 24% over those games). Louisiana's loss on Saturday dropped their record down to 3-2.

Texas State is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Those brave souls putting their money on Louisiana against the spread have faith in an upset since their 1-2 ATS can't hold a candle to Texas State's 4-1.

Texas State was pulverized by Louisiana 41-13 in their previous matchup last November. Can Texas State avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Louisiana is a slight 1-point favorite against Texas State, according to the latest college football odds.





The over/under is set at 69.5 points.

Series History

Louisiana has won all of the games they've played against Texas State in the last 8 years.