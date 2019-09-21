WATCH: Louisiana Tech takes onside kick back for touchdown to cover spread late vs. FIU

There have already been some bad beats three weeks into the college football season. Remember Florida scoring literally a last-minute touchdown to push against Kentucky in the Gators' come-from-behind win? That was painful. It's probably not as painful as anyone who took FIU and the points in Friday night's game against Louisiana Tech, though.

For context, Louisiana Tech closed as a seven-point favorite over the Panthers. With two minutes remaining in the game, the Bulldogs kicked a 29-yard field goal to go up 36-24 and the cover appeared safe. However, FIU scored a touchdown with 51 seconds remaining to kick down the back door and make it a 36-31 game.

Degenerates were sweating this game, but FIU was still trying to win it. The Panthers attempted an onside kick, as they normally would in this situation. But instead of the kick going out of bounds or someone falling on it, FIU picked up the ball and returned it for a touchdown in miraculous fashion. Louisiana Tech would win by that score 43-31.

Onside kick for a TOUCHDOWN to seal the game for @LATechFB



That all but officially ended the game for good, but that was a painful, painful beat for anyone who took the points.