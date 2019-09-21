WATCH: Louisiana Tech takes onside kick back for touchdown to cover spread late vs. FIU
This is as bad of a beat as you're going to see this season in college football
There have already been some bad beats three weeks into the college football season. Remember Florida scoring literally a last-minute touchdown to push against Kentucky in the Gators' come-from-behind win? That was painful. It's probably not as painful as anyone who took FIU and the points in Friday night's game against Louisiana Tech, though.
For context, Louisiana Tech closed as a seven-point favorite over the Panthers. With two minutes remaining in the game, the Bulldogs kicked a 29-yard field goal to go up 36-24 and the cover appeared safe. However, FIU scored a touchdown with 51 seconds remaining to kick down the back door and make it a 36-31 game.
Degenerates were sweating this game, but FIU was still trying to win it. The Panthers attempted an onside kick, as they normally would in this situation. But instead of the kick going out of bounds or someone falling on it, FIU picked up the ball and returned it for a touchdown in miraculous fashion. Louisiana Tech would win by that score 43-31.
That all but officially ended the game for good, but that was a painful, painful beat for anyone who took the points.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
-
College football odds, Week 4 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every Week 4 college football game 10,000 times
-
Slovis injured, Fink in at QB for USC
Slovis got drilled on the first drive of the game and immediately went into the locker room
-
USC vs. Utah score, live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates as the Trojans take on the No. 10 Utes on Friday night
-
USC vs. Utah pick, live stream
The Utes hit the road to try to get an early leg up in the Pac-12 South race
-
College football top 25 picks, Week 4
A closer look at the top games on the slate in Week 4 of the 2019 college football season
-
Boise State vs. Air Force odds, picks
Emory Hunt has his finger on the pulse of Mountain West football