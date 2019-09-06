Watch Louisiana Tech vs. Grambling: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Louisiana Tech (home) vs. Grambling (away)

Current Records: Louisiana Tech 0-1-0; Grambling 0-1-0

Last Season Records: Louisiana Tech 8-5-0; Grambling 6-5-0;

What to Know

Louisiana Tech will square off against Grambling at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Joe Aillet Stadium. Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games.

Louisiana Tech had to start their season on the road last week, and it wasn't the start they were hoping for. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 14-45 punch to the gut against Texas. QB J'mar Smith put forth a good effort for the losing side as he passed for 331 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers expected fireworks between Grambling and UL-Monroe, but the 58.5-point over/under wound up being a bit inflated. Grambling suffered a grim 9-31 defeat to UL-Monroe. The Tigers were surely aware of their 28.5-point disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result.

These two teams will surely be scraping tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses last week. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Joe Aillet Stadium, Louisiana

Joe Aillet Stadium, Louisiana TV: NFL Network

NFL Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $19.95

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.