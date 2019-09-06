Watch Louisiana Tech vs. Grambling: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Louisiana Tech vs. Grambling State football game
Who's Playing
Louisiana Tech (home) vs. Grambling (away)
Current Records: Louisiana Tech 0-1-0; Grambling 0-1-0
Last Season Records: Louisiana Tech 8-5-0; Grambling 6-5-0;
What to Know
Louisiana Tech will square off against Grambling at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Joe Aillet Stadium. Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games.
Louisiana Tech had to start their season on the road last week, and it wasn't the start they were hoping for. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 14-45 punch to the gut against Texas. QB J'mar Smith put forth a good effort for the losing side as he passed for 331 yards and 2 touchdowns.
Meanwhile, the oddsmakers expected fireworks between Grambling and UL-Monroe, but the 58.5-point over/under wound up being a bit inflated. Grambling suffered a grim 9-31 defeat to UL-Monroe. The Tigers were surely aware of their 28.5-point disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result.
These two teams will surely be scraping tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses last week. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Joe Aillet Stadium, Louisiana
- TV: NFL Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $19.95
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for Prizes & Play Against Friends with College Pick'em
-
USC vs. Stanford odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's USC vs. Stanford game 10,000 times.
-
Boise St. vs. Marshall odds, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's Boise State vs. Marshall game 10,000...
-
Wake Forest vs. Rice odds, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's Rice vs. Wake Forest game 10,000 times
-
Virginia vs. W&M odds, top expert picks
Emory Hunt is on a hot streak picking college football
-
ASU vs. Sacramento St. odds, picks, sims
Mike Tierney has crushed his college football spread picks for SportsLine
-
Stanford QB Costello ruled out vs. USC
Costello suffered a head injury late in the first half vs. Northwestern