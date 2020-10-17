Who's Playing

Marshall @ Louisiana Tech

Current Records: Marshall 3-0; Louisiana Tech 3-1

What to Know

The Marshall Thundering Herd are on the road again Saturday and play against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at 6 p.m. ET Oct. 17 at Joe Aillet Stadium. Marshall is currently enjoying a perfect season and is looking to extend their dominance.

The Thundering Herd took their game against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers last week by a conclusive 38-14 score. The contest was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Marshall had established a 38-7 advantage. Their RB Brenden Knox looked sharp as he rushed for three TDs and 107 yards on 15 carries.

Meanwhile, Louisiana Tech didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the UTEP Miners last week, but they still walked away with a 21-17 win. Louisiana Tech's RB Israel Tucker filled up the stat sheet, punching in two rushing touchdowns. Tucker's performance made up for a slower contest against the BYU Cougars two weeks ago. Tucker's sharp performance set his single-game rushing touchdown high for the season.

Marshall is the favorite in this one, with an expected 13.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.

The wins brought the Thundering Herd up to 3-0 and the Bulldogs to 3-1. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Marshall ranks fourth in the nation when it comes to passing touchdowns allowed, with only one on the season. But Louisiana Tech enters the matchup with 12 passing touchdowns, good for second best in the nation. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Joe Aillet Stadium -- Ruston,, Louisiana

Joe Aillet Stadium -- Ruston,, Louisiana TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Ticket Cost: $59.00

Odds

The Thundering Herd are a big 13.5-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Thundering Herd as a 13-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Marshall won the only game these two teams have played in the last six years.