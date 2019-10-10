Watch Louisiana Tech vs. Massachusetts: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Louisiana Tech (home) vs. Massachusetts (away)

Current Records: Louisiana Tech 4-1-0; Massachusetts 1-5-0

What to Know

Massachusetts is hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 46.67 points per game. They will take on Louisiana Tech at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Joe Aillet Stadium. Louisiana Tech should still be riding high after a victory, while Massachusetts will be looking to right the ship.

The Minutemen and FIU couldn't quite live up to the 70-point over/under that the experts had forecasted. Massachusetts was completely outmatched, falling 44 to nothing to FIU. Massachusetts was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 34 to nothing.

Meanwhile, the Bulldogs won the last time they met up with Rice, and they shouldn't regret having come to the reunion, either. The Bulldogs came out on top in a nail-biter against Rice two weeks ago, sneaking past 23-20. Winning may never get old, but the Bulldogs sure are getting used to it with four in a row now.

The Minutemen are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Signs indicate that those betting on them against the spread won't find the odds much better since the squad is 1-4 ATS when expected to lose.

Massachusetts found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 56-28 punch to the gut against the Bulldogs when the teams last met three seasons ago. Can Massachusetts avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Joe Aillet Stadium -- Ruston, Louisiana

Joe Aillet Stadium -- Ruston, Louisiana TV: ESPN3.com

ESPN3.com Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bulldogs are a big 31.5-point favorite against the Minutemen.

Over/Under: 62

Series History

Louisiana Tech won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.