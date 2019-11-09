Watch Louisiana Tech vs. North Texas: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
How to watch Louisiana Tech vs. North Texas football game
Who's Playing
Louisiana Tech (home) vs. North Texas (away)
Current Records: Louisiana Tech 7-1; North Texas 4-5
What to Know
The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. Louisiana Tech and the North Texas Mean Green will face off in a Conference USA battle at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Joe Aillet Stadium. Louisiana Tech is coming into the game hot, having won seven in a row.
Louisiana Tech entered their matchup two weeks ago as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to expectations. They put the hurt on the UTEP Miners with a sharp 42-21 victory. The contest was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 28-7.
A well-balanced attack led North Texas over UTEP every single quarter on their way to victory. North Texas took their contest against UTEP last week by a conclusive 52-26 score. QB Mason Fine had a dynamite game for the Mean Green; he passed for 332 yards and seven TDs on 39 attempts.
North Texas' defense was a presence as well, and it made life painful for QB Kai Locksley and got past UTEP's offensive line for a total of four sacks for a loss of 43 yards. Leading the way was DE LaDarius Hamilton and his two sacks.
Their wins bumped Louisiana Tech to 7-1 and North Texas to 4-5. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Louisiana Tech and North Texas clash.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Joe Aillet Stadium -- Ruston, Louisiana
- TV: Facebook Live
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $10.40
Odds
The Bulldogs are a 4.5-point favorite against the Mean Green.
Bettors have moved against the Bulldogs slightly, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 6-point favorite.
Over/Under: 72
Series History
Louisiana Tech have won three out of their last four games against North Texas.
- Sep 29, 2018 - Louisiana Tech 29 vs. North Texas 27
- Nov 04, 2017 - North Texas 24 vs. Louisiana Tech 23
- Nov 05, 2016 - Louisiana Tech 45 vs. North Texas 24
- Nov 07, 2015 - Louisiana Tech 56 vs. North Texas 13
