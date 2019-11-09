Watch Louisiana Tech vs. North Texas: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game

Who's Playing

Louisiana Tech (home) vs. North Texas (away)

Current Records: Louisiana Tech 7-1; North Texas 4-5

What to Know

The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. Louisiana Tech and the North Texas Mean Green will face off in a Conference USA battle at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Joe Aillet Stadium. Louisiana Tech is coming into the game hot, having won seven in a row.

Louisiana Tech entered their matchup two weeks ago as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to expectations. They put the hurt on the UTEP Miners with a sharp 42-21 victory. The contest was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 28-7.

A well-balanced attack led North Texas over UTEP every single quarter on their way to victory. North Texas took their contest against UTEP last week by a conclusive 52-26 score. QB Mason Fine had a dynamite game for the Mean Green; he passed for 332 yards and seven TDs on 39 attempts.

North Texas' defense was a presence as well, and it made life painful for QB Kai Locksley and got past UTEP's offensive line for a total of four sacks for a loss of 43 yards. Leading the way was DE LaDarius Hamilton and his two sacks.

Their wins bumped Louisiana Tech to 7-1 and North Texas to 4-5. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Louisiana Tech and North Texas clash.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Joe Aillet Stadium -- Ruston, Louisiana

Joe Aillet Stadium -- Ruston, Louisiana TV: Facebook Live

Facebook Live Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $10.40

Odds

The Bulldogs are a 4.5-point favorite against the Mean Green.

Bettors have moved against the Bulldogs slightly, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 6-point favorite.

Over/Under: 72

Series History

Louisiana Tech have won three out of their last four games against North Texas.